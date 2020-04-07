Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett is perplexed at logistics if primary elections now set for June 23 are conducted with some form of expanded absentee voting.
Burnett was reacting to legislation rushed through the General Assembly early last week that gives the governor, secretary of state and State Board of Elections additional flexibility in the conduct of the 2020 primary elections because of the COVID-19 crisis. Current state law permits the governor and secretary of state to change the “time” or “place” but not “manner” of an election.
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams’ measure would free the State Board of Elections to develop a primary election procedure more open to absentee voting, which may be necessary if the current pandemic continues into the spring. Adams ruled out any move to a universal vote-by-mail system, noting a federal judge’s decree that Kentucky’s voter rolls have not been adequately maintained over the past decade, in violation of federal law. Hundreds of thousands of registered voters – including many who have moved out of the state and registered to vote in their new home state – improperly remain on our rolls.
Burnett isn't sure at this point how expanded absentee voting can be handled. "We have four House districts (in Pulaski County) ... ballots are diffrent... what if 30,000 people vote ... it would have to be done by mail ... that many voters couldn't come in the (clerk's) office," Burnett said. She suggested such a scenario would require hiring additional staff and no doubt more ballots would have to be printed for expanded absentee voting.
Some 28,314 Pulaski countians voted during the presidential election in November 2016, about 82 percent casting a ballot for Donald Trump. With the intensity of the upcoming presidential election cycle a record turnout is expected, possibly in primaries and almost certainly at the general election.
Since Trump is unopposed for nomination in the GOP presidential preference primary it might lessen primary voting passion among Pulaski County's more than 33,000 Republicans. The still alive contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders should attract most of the some 11,000 local Democrats to the polls in June.
Pulaski County has a total of nearly 48,000 registered voters. Those registered as Independents and other than Democrat and Republican can't vote in partisan contests.
Adams' office sent a news release to media about his testimony before the Senate committee but Burnett said her office "hasn't got anything on that." She theorized the Kentucky County Clerk's Association has been working with the secretary of state on the legislation.
To assure legislators that ballot integrity will be safeguarded even with expanded voting by mail, Adams clarified that even with expanded absentee voting, “we would still require people to apply for an absentee ballot, with some sort of verifying information, before they could be mailed a ballot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.