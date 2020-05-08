When COVID-19 shut down much of Kentucky six weeks ago, the court system had to keep going.
That includes Family Court for the 28th Judicial Circuit — which serves Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties — which had to figure out how to keep the docket moving with judicial facilities closed to foot traffic and in-person hearings largely suspended.
The state judicial system's restrictions are currently set to expire on May 31. On Friday, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced he has created three task forces — one each for circuit, district and family courts — to plan how to resume in-person services once the order is lifted.
The circuit court task force is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes. Justice Debra Hembree Lambert will chair the family court task force and Justice Michelle M. Keller will lead the district court task force.
The 28th Circuit has two Family Court judges, Marcus Vanover and Jane Venters, to oversee all family legal matters including adoption, divorce, custody and child support as well as juvenile delinquency, domestic violence and child abuse cases.
"We all regrouped and started having emergency hearings by Skype," Judge Venters explained. "We had a little bit of time that we still had people come in one case at a time with social distancing but at some point the Supreme Court ordered that we go totally to electronic hearings unless the parties could not participate remotely."
Most of the matters requiring hearings are conducted via Skype. At first, Family Court's judges Marcus Vanover and Jane Venters only heard emergency matters such as child abuse or domestic violence cases but as the pandemic has gone on, the court has been able to adjust and expand what they were able to do.
"A hearing with a lot of evidence, exhibits or witnesses may not be appropriate for that," Venters noted but many other hearings to lend themselves to teleconferencing applications.
"Our clerks and the judges have all participated in training to learn to utilize the video and teleconferencing methods for court," Judge Vanover added. "As we've learned more and become more proficient…we've now been able to expand beyond emergency matters to actually hearing cases and moving them along.
"We pretty much have our dependency, neglect and abuse dockets back in line with where we were before," he continued. "We're just doing it by video and telephone now instead of in person.…
"The courts are open; the courts are working."
The judges share oversight of the circuit's drug court and have been pleased it's been able to operate during this time. "Our staff is making daily contact with the participants," Judge Vanover noted, "making sure they have the support and resources that they need. We've been able to continue the drug screening to promote the accountability of our participants, and we've been holding weekly remote drug court sessions with our participants to continue with the support and accountability that those services offer."
They hope next to add hearing more civil cases via Skype. While court officials are doing what they can, the judges do anticipate a substantial backlog when in-person hearings do resume. Parties are encouraged to try to reach agreements without resorting to trials and to resolve matters by stipulation.
Judge Venters praised the county attorneys' offices as well as local attorneys in the circuit's three counties. "They've been great to jump on board and be proactive," she said. "They're working under difficult circumstances, not being able to meet with people in person."
Judge Vanover noted that social workers have also had to adjust how they work with families. "Under the circumstances, I believe they are doing a good job of providing services to the families to ensure the safety of the children."
Both judges agree that new domestic violence cases have been slightly down during the pandemic, in keeping with other activities that often involve arrests.
"We've been fortunate in all three counties to work out appropriate social distancing so that we're able to be in the courthouses every day," Judge Venters said. "We have good facilities; everyone has worked together to make the environment safe."
She praised the deputy circuit clerks and bailiffs for their work with the limited number of people who are coming into the courthouses, as well as the Family Court staff for the extra work they have been doing to keep the docket progressing.
"Everyone involved has been great in adapting to this," Judge Vanover said. "We've got our prosecutors, our clerks, our court security, our attorneys, our litigants and our staff who have been wonderful in working toward this. They've been receptive and adaptive and willing to learn to make this process work. None of it would have worked as smoothly as it has if it hadn't been for everybody working together to accommodate these changes."
