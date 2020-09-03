A Ferguson man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that two constables violated his civil rights by arresting him.
Louisville attorney Hal Friedman filed the civil complaint with the U.S. District Court in London Wednesday on behalf of Lester Turner Jr. Named as defendants are District 5 Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace, District 4 Constable Gary Baldock — both of whom are already facing criminal charges in federal court — and Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Speck's inclusion as a defendant wasn't clear at press time. The majority of allegations are aimed at the two constables, with the sheriff (either Speck or a predecessor) named in his capacity as the person who appointed, deputized, trained and supervised them.
Such an assertion, however, is false. In the commonwealth of Kentucky, constables are elected to office with law enforcement powers and each county's fiscal court decides whether or not their constables can operate vehicles with blue lights and sirens. Efforts to clarify the plaintiff's stance regarding Sheriff Speck with Friedman were not successful at press time.
In regard to claims against Wallace and Baldock, the complaint accuses them of unlawfully entering Turner's premises on Shoopman Lane on February 2 of this year (about a month before their own arrests by the FBI).
"Thereafter, under false pretenses, in addition to destroying Plaintiff’s real and personal property, the Constable Defendants unlawfully threatened, seized, strip searched, used excessive force upon and then wrongfully arrested, charged and falsely imprisoned Plaintiff for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine, tamping with physical evidence, and trafficking in heroin," Friedman wrote, adding that those charges were dismissed on March 11.
Turner is seeking damages for his personal injuries; destruction of his property; harm to his reputation in the community as well as punitive damages; attorney fees; and recovery of costs.
In regard to the February 2 incident, which began around 7:30 p.m., Turner's complaint claims that constables Wallace and Baldock announced their arrival at his home with a "hard knock." When his son opened the door and asked why they were there, the constables — along with two officers not yet identified — "forcibly entered Plaintiff’s home without consent, a warrant, or other legal authority."
The complaint then alleges that Baldock told Turner that "you are hiding drugs or money" and that the officers had been watching drug traffic from his home. The constables wanted him to produce "the drugs, money and guns" and "accept the charges" against him. If he agreed, according to the complaint, Wallace and Baldock would "forget this happened," leave and let Turner's son go.
The complaint continues that the constables searched Turner's home and discovered a tenant in her bedroom.
"The Defendants forced her from her bedroom and outside, at which point the Constable Defendants falsely informed Plaintiff that both his son and Lisa Holliman made statements to the Constable Defendants that Plaintiff was dealing drugs," the lawsuit states.
When Turner professed his innocence, the lawsuit claims that "Defendant Baldock assaulted and battered Plaintiff by pushing him over and into his television and demanded that Plaintiff 'cooperate.'" When the constables found nothing in the home, Turner claims they then produced a baggie of white powder which they told him was either heroin or methamphetamine.
Ultimately, the lawsuit states, Turner was placed into a cruiser without being read his Miranda rights or even being told he was under arrest. He claims to have been strip-searched multiple times outside the home in public view. During the process, bandages and a "tens" unit to relieve pain from a recent neck surgery were removed. Turner claims personal property was destroyed during the searches of the home and an outside shed.
The lawsuit claims that Turner spent three and a half days in the Pulaski County Detention Center before his sister put up her home to secure a $10,000 cash bond. While he claims he must pay that back, online court records indicate the property bond lien was released on March 12 just after the dismissal of the case.
The lawsuit further asserts that Turner's doctor discontinued care based on the false charges and with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turner has been unable to find another avenue of treatment — leaving him in "immense, excruciating and continuous pain, which continues to this day."
While charges in regard to the February 2 incident were dismissed, online court records indicate that the Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Turner last month for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) in connection to an October 18, 2019 incident that was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Both Wallace and Baldock have pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against them which include Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. In connection to the March 6 attempt to take him into custody, Baldock is additionally charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Having initially been set to stand trial in August, a new trial date for the constables has yet to be scheduled.
It is unclear at press time who will be representing Wallace, Baldock and Speck in the civil lawsuit. Pulaski County is insured by the Kentucky Association of Counties, which had not returned a message at press time.
