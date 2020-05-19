William Pastuch, formally of Boswell, PA, passed away peacefully at home in Somerset, KY Saturday, May 16th. He was with family and lived to be 88 years old. After serving honorably as an Army MP during the Korean War, he attended the University of Kentucky where he received a Bachelor of Ar…
Filene Whittle, age 83, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Somerset, KY. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Pulaski Funeral Home with limited visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time for the service. Burial will follow in the Cedar Point Cemetery. Pulask…
