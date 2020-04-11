As the sun set on Good Friday, the first responders of Pulaski County gathered at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset to brighten this difficult time for the staff who are there working on the front lines.
While many are having to adjust to being at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our medical professionals and first responders remain on duty. At press time, there are 30 COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County and 92 in the 10-county area served by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
Pulaski County recorded its second coronavirus-related death on Friday as well.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt wanted to do something in recognition of the hospital’s efforts bracing for the virus’ impact. He approached other members of the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) about a “Light It Up” event at Lake Cumberland Regional. The agencies went all in.
“I didn’t have a person turn me down,” the chief said.
The idea was to place emergency vehicles both inside the hospital’s parking garage and on the road circling the facility. Fire trucks larger than the garage’s clearance could allow for met up at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds to be led in by Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb. At precisely 8:20 p.m., participants activated their emergency lights for five minutes (in accordance with social distancing and to not tie up any services too long).
“We want to do something and we want to be responsible while we do it,” Hunt said. “One of the things that we all have in common is that we want to help our community.”
The police chief added that the pandemic has changed how that is done to a considerable degree. “We’ve been going through this for three to five weeks now…The best way to beat this is continue our path and not let up until we punch through.”
Chief Hunt noted that Good Friday marks a historically dark day to the faithful, making it the perfect time to demonstrate how it can be darkest just before dawn. “We thought it was a good reflection of faith and perseverance in general,” he said.
“It’s a day that Christians look to in a somber manner but also in a way of hope,” Somerset Mayor Alan Keck added, “because we know what’s coming.”
The hospital was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“This event is just wonderful,” hospital CEO Robert Parker said. “We don’t have words to say how humbled we are by this and how much gratitude we can show. There are some heroes in this building; there are some heroes out here…We’re just as honored as we can be that they’re here, and we want to throw back to [first responders] sincere gratitude for what they do day in and day out in our community.”
“We are very proud of the staff at Lake Cumberland,” Brian Springate, LCRH’s Chief Operating Officer, stated. “During this trying time our committed team members continually go above and beyond what has traditionally been asked of them and are providing exceptional care. Tonight it was heart-warming and humbling to see such an incredible, public display of support from local first responders. As a nurse and an administrator, I have led many facilities in multiple states, but I have never been more proud of a group of people and the care we are providing at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. On behalf of everyone at LCRH, we want to say thank you to these first responders in our community for putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the people of our community, and for how incredibly supportive they continue to be of our team here at the hospital.”
“The coordination of first responders and medical personnel throughout the city and county has been amazing,” EOC Director Aaron Ross said. “Every agency is working together to fight this pandemic without complaint. Medical personnel are working very long hours away from their family. With the Light It Up event, we are showing our support and appreciation of their efforts, while maintaining CDC recommendations of social distancing.”
“We are just glad to show the hospital staff and patients that we are behind them,” Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Chief Steve Eubank said. “As [Gov.] Andy [Beshear] says, ‘We will get through this, and we will get through it together.’”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the showcase was a salute to healthcare professionals, first responders and other essential workers required to keep working.
“(Light It Up) is symbolic of the fact that we are prepared to deal with any situation that we may face, and that we are all one team as we do our best to keep our public safe,” Kelley said. “Please continue praying for our community as we pull together to protect our families and loved ones.”
