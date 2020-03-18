STANFORD, KY – Beginning Thursday, March 19th, all First Southern National Bank locations will temporarily shift to drive-thru services for day-to-day transactions. Arrangements to access the bank lobby for additional needs are available by appointment.
The First Southern National Bank team is dedicated to ensuring that customers receive the same quality of service that the bank has always delivered. As they continue to monitor the developments surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), updates will be issued on their website and on social media channels.
"During this time, you can count on the team members of First Southern National Bank to be there for you every step of the way,” says Alex Keltner, President. “That commitment hasn’t changed since we started our journey more than 35 years ago and it will continue for years to come.”
During this time, customers are also encouraged to utilize mobile and online banking. Customers can call their local branch or 866-602-3762 with any questions they have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.