In light of the renewed COVID-19 recommendations limiting the size of gatherings, Pulaski County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday will be closed to the public.
Those wishing to watch live may do so beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning through the livestream on the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.
When the commonwealth first shut down in mid-March, Fiscal Court — which usually meets twice a month — cancelled it’s second monthly meeting outright then livestreamed the first April and May meetings on the second Tuesdays of those months.
Fiscal Court meetings resumed being open to the public on June 9. However, the room was limited to 33 percent capacity.
In announcing on Facebook that the July 28 meeting will be closed to the public, county officials apologized for any inconvenience. “We feel it’s necessary to keep all Pulaski County citizens safe,” the public notice stated.
