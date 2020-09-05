The board which oversees the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has filed suit over a dispute with Governor Andy Beshear involving the agency's commissioner.
The lawsuit was filed last week in Franklin Circuit Court and seeks a ruling that will give the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission sole authority to appoint its commissioner and set the salary, establish current Commissioner Rich Storm as the lawfully-appointed commissioner and prohibit the Beshear Administration from interfering with the commission’s authority.
The commission voted 7-0 to file suit August 12 amid a dispute regarding a contract extension for Storm, who was hired in January 2019. Dr. Karl Clinard, a retired orthodontist who now serves as public affairs officer for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, chairs the board of directors.
In a statement to open the August 12 meeting, Clinard said he believed the current administration has thwarted their efforts to appoint a commissioner "in an attempt to exert undue political influence over the commission and to ultimately access departmental funds."
Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear had proposed to divert $5.5 million of boat registration revenue in each year of the biennial budget he presented to state lawmakers but it was ultimately not approved.
On January 31, the commission voted to extend Storm’s contract for two years. The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet only offered a one-year extension, which he declined. Storm is not currently serving in the commissioner role.
While told by the governor's office in July that the two-year contract was "inappropriate" because the General Assembly has only enacted a one-year budget, Clinard asserted that Storm's salary is paid through restricted commission funds generated through user fees and that Beshear's administration had also approved more than 900 personal service contracts beyond one year.
"The 700,000 sportsmen of Kentucky demand and deserve better," Clinard stated, calling it a battle for sportsmen's rights. "It is our duty as commissioners to resist this politically motivated action by the administration."
Gov. Beshear called the commission’s vote last month to sue “silly” during one of his COVID-19 briefings.
"No one was trying to say no to their pick. We were just trying to make them be financially responsible," he said, referencing prior audit concerns.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
