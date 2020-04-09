Stuck in the house but still want to see some local live performances?
Instead of quarantine ... try QuaranTens.
The QuaranTens are brought to you by Flashback Theater Co.’s professional ensemble members, and was envisioned by Keifer Adkins.
The idea is that each play is ten minutes long, give or take, and is an easy-to-digest morsel of theatre from Kentucky playwrights to help tide you over while you’re unable to get out and enjoy live performances in person.
These short plays are being produced in reader’s theater style during the 2020 quarantine period, under special arrangement with each playwright.
The first play, “Maveth,” by local playwright Chris Harris, is currently available to view online at www.flashbacktheater.co/quaranten, or by following the link on the Flashback Theater Co. Facebook page. Directed by Alex George and starring Keifer Adkins and Sommer Schoch, the short play depicts a chance encounter between a despondent soul and a mysterious being that puts life itself into perspective.
Check back at the Flashback site weekly for the newest short play.
Please consider making a donation to support the non-profit Flashback Theater Co.’s operations by clicking Donate on the Facebook page or website.
Have a short play you’d like to submit for consideration? Email Keifer Adkins at keifer@flashbacktheater.co.
