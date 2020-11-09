The dilemma between Somerset government’s purchase of Cundiff Square and the former residents of the square’s apartment complex continued Monday at the Somerset City Council meeting.
Former resident Beth Flanagan addressed the council, saying she and many others who lived there felt scared, hurt and angry for being forced to find new housing during the COVID-19 pandemic without help from the city.
Mayor Alan Keck countered that the eviction notices were given out before the pandemic began, and that they had more than four months to find arrangements.
The apartments were part of the Cundiff Square property bought by the city in February for $1 million. Keck and others recently announced that the property would be sold to a private board intending to bring a four-year university to the area. Keck sits on that board.
Flanagan began her comments by saying she wanted to clear up some of the information circulating about the situation that she said wasn’t true.
She agreed that the initial notices were given out in before the pandemic hit, and residents were told they had to be out by June 30.
But then, the situation changed, and many people lost their jobs. Or, they were lower income people who are elderly or on disability and had to look for housing during the lockdown.
“We were not given any assistance by the city, nor were we offered it during that time,” Flanagan said. “… I understand you have apologized for that, however that doesn’t help us. There’s a lot of people who are suffering because of that.”
“I’m not insensitive to the challenge,” Keck responded, but pointed out that stimulus checks from the federal government or unemployment programs should have helped with the financial burden of moving.
When Flanagan pointed out that some people have had issues in getting that funding, Keck responded that everyone who had reached out to him with problems, “I helped them get it.”
Flanagan reiterated. “Not everyone got it.”
(As a side note, as of three weeks ago the Kentucky Labor Cabinet reported that it was still trying to catch up on unemployment claims, with 7,000 claims from March remaining and 80,000 claims total backlogged.)
Flanagan continued to ask why tenants were not given help. “We should have had some assistance, at least guide us toward where we could get help with housing.”
Keck responded, “At this point I don’t have anything further to say other than I’ve apologized for that. If I could go back I would probably try to be a little more proactive.”
Keck stated he would reach out to Flanagan after the meeting to talk about the issue further, but said he didn’t feel like it should be the city’s responsibility to help.
Whose responsibility would it be?” Flanagan asked.
“I don’t think it’s anybody’s responsibility, but because a decision I made created hardship, I’m going to look at it personally,” Keck said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.