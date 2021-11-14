Ex-hostage Don Hohman stands next to his wife Anna Hohman during a reception at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. on Feb. 5, 1981. Hohman, who was among the Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981, was laid to rest along with his wife in a veterans' cemetery in Kentucky. The couple, both 79, lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and died within several days of each other this fall after contracting COVID-19, their daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hohman, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. They were married for 52 years. (Dick Schmidt/The Sacramento Bee via AP)