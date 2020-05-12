As the former director of the Master Musicians Festival, Robyn Baker helped Pulaski County hear a lot of wonderful sounds to come out of singers’ mouths.
These days, she’s working on keeping those mouths covered up.
Baker is one of the number of Pulaski County residents in the age of COVID-19 who is making protective masks, free of charge, for those who need them, whether for medical professionals or individuals who want to mask-up before going into public.
“When I first started, I had a friend who was a nurse in a nursing home. They had no masks,” said Baker. “I have a neighbor who is a nurse anesthesiologist. She was concerned because they had no masks. The first few I made were for her nurse friends, then I realized this could go further, so I just started making more and putting them on Facebook. About 1,800 masks later, here we are.”
One thing that’s unique about Baker’s approach to mask-making: Again, like her days with MMF, it’s easy on the ears.
“I had nurses telling me that if you have to wear masks with the ear loops all day, they were really starting to tear up the back of the ears,” said Baker. “So I make the bands that go around the back of the head instead of the ears. It makes it more convenient for some people. The other thing I’m hearing is that if you have glasses and the band goes over (the ear), that’s been a problem too.”
As such, it was a combination of solving that dilemma and the stated need for masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis that set Baker about making them.
She said that if people want to contribute fabric or thread or a few dollars to help the cause, they’re welcome — “I have an honor box in my drive way; I put the masks in bags and when people come to get them if they want to contribute, that’s okay, and if not, that’s okay” — and can also be reached on Facebook. But she stressed that she wasn’t in need of any funds.
“I bought a lot of fabric and a lot of people donated and I’m in pretty good shape right now,” she said.
Baker said she’s gotten requests from local non-profits, and has provided masks to places like the Bethany House, Outreach for Jesus, the Over My Head homeless shelter, and the Commonwealth Journal.
“It’s really neat, because I’ve met virtually a lot of people that I never would have known,” said Baker. She added that her sisters — one in Nashville, the other in Rhode Island — have also started making masks where they are, too.
And while Baker isn’t a seamstress, she has put some of her quilting know-how into the mask-making practice, producing some attractive colorful results. Even still, “if you have a sewing machine, it’s not a difficult thing to do,” she said.
She encouraged the wearing of masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to recognize those in the area who are making that protective equipment. She also liked that one recipient called back and asked for 20 more masks to hand out to people in stores who didn’t have one.
“From my perspective, that’s what it’s all about,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know where to go to get one and don’t know someone who sews but want a mask they can keep using and reuse. It always tickles me when someone calls back so they can give them away.”
Baker spent several years heading up the Master Musicians Festival in between founder Gabrielle Gray and current board president Tiffany Finley. She said she was sad to hear about MMF being canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, but added that “the people who made that decision were wise in doing so.”
But until she can attend her next outdoor concert, Baker is using her time helping out those who need an extra hand getting what they need in a difficult time.
“You just feel like a bandage roller in World War II,” she said, “or Rosie the Riveter with a sewing machine.”
