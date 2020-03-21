watchdog
Jeanetta Wesley, 76, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private, and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: www.morrisandhislope.com wh…
Mary "Kathryn" Koger, age 94, of Loveland, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Otterbein Nursing Home. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Kathryn Koger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.