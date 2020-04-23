In a world turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic and "Stay Healthy At Home" mandate, nobody has mentioned once-popular Sunday driving as a way to doctor "stir crazy." That is, if passengers are limited to family members and social distancing is maintained.
Sunday driving during days when gasoline was 30 cents a gallon entertained viewers along highways and through subdivisions, gawking at other people's neighborhoods.
Have you noticed the price of gasoline along the U.S. 27 business strip? GasBuddy at noon Wednesday listed the 10 lowest gasoline prices in Somerset, all at $1.49.9 for unleaded regular. One station displayed a price of $1.51.9 on Thursday.
Based on value of the dollar, believe it or not, current gasoline prices are about 40 cents a gallon cheaper than when gasoline was 30 cents a gallon during the 1950s. Gasoline at 30 cents a gallon then would cost $1.92 at today's prices.
Besides that, today's automobiles get an average of about 25 miles per gallon. In the gas-guzzling heights of the 1970s and before, American cars got an abysmal 11.9 miles per gallon, on average. A 1949 Pontiac, owned by this reporter, got nine miles a gallon on the highway and six miles a gallon in town.
Smog and efficiency standards, and the oil crisis of 1973, forced automakers to begin building more efficient vehicles.
Gasoline prices in Lexington this week are ranging from $1.39 to $1.69 a gallon; in Mt. Vernon, $1.57 to $1.59; in Monticello, $1.56 to $1.59; in London, $1.43 to $1.45; and in Corbin, $1.39 to $1.45, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that finds real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the United States.
The last time the current $1.99 national average has been this low was March 23, 2016, caused by a crash in the oil market. During that period, the national average stayed below $1.99 for nearly three months, from January 2 through March 23, bottoming at $1.66 per gallon on February 14.
The Great Recession of 2008 pushed the national average below $1.99 per gallon for roughly four months from November 20, 2008 to March 25, 2009, bottoming at $1.59 on December 29, 2008. Prices eventually staged a major recovery in 2010, spiraling to more than $4 a gallon, and stayed high until 2014.
“This is an unprecedented event. We’re experiencing one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices, including the Great Recession of 2008,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “World demand for oil has plummeted virtually overnight while domestic demand for gasoline continues to fall off a cliff with more states implementing shelter-in-place orders.
"Prices will continue to fall in the days ahead with currently no end in sight. Motorists need not be in any hurry to fill up, and those who do should be shopping around as prices will continue to race lower. Some lucky Americans may be able to fill up for 99 cents per gallon,” DeHaan said.
The May contract of U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell to $10.87 a barrel on Monday, down 40 percent. It means the price grade is on pace to register its worst day back to contract inception in 1983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.