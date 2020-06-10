Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively is being praised by his Board of Education and being given a glowing report card during his his annual evaluation.
Lively received a 3.85 out of a possible score of 4.0.
The evaluation was handed out after an executive session held during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting. The board’s statement said in part, “Mr. Lively has done an excellent job establishing himself in our district and community, and he is a recognized leader in Somerset.”
It goes on to outline Lively’s service, such as his leadership projects, financial management, and work at bolstering the district’s academic accomplishments, which include seeing the Somerset district ranked eight in Kentucky by the U.S. News & World Report, and Somerset High School ranked 12th.
Board Chair Dr. Michael Hail praised Lively, saying, “We are very pleased with the management and administration of Superintendent Lively. Academic achievement in Somerset continues to be among the highest in Kentucky under his leadership and continues our Tradition of Excellence.
In return, Lively said, “I’m very thankful to the Board of Education for their continued support and kind words. Somerset Schools is a fantastic district. It is a true privilege to work with such a tremendous group of students, parents, board members and educators.”
