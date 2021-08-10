Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he has signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn in all schools, child care and pre-kindergarten programs.
This includes children ages 2 and up as well as teachers, staff, students and visitors of both public and private schools. Face coverings that cover mouths and noses must be worn at all times indoors. This is regardless of whether the individual has been vaccinated or not.
More information will be available later.
