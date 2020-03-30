The good news is that the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continued to fall Monday after a record-high of 92 on Saturday.
The bad news is that Governor Andy Beshear doesn't expect that trend to hold. With Monday's 42 new cases bringing the statewide total to 480 — including 11 deaths — Beshear noted that the commonwealth's outbreak is still surging.
With that in mind, the governor announced a new executive order instructing Kentuckians not to travel outside of the state except for work, shopping for groceries or other necessities, doctor's visit, court requirement or caring for a loved one. The order comes after the governor last Friday specifically asked citizens living along the Tennessee border not to visit that state.
"As compared to most of our neighbors, you are working very hard," Gov. Beshear said during Monday's Facebook Live briefing. "…That's doesn't mean that they're doing a good or a bad job. What it means is your likelihood of getting infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours right now. And really, you need to be at home — you need to be healthy at home — anyway."
The governor's Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner also advised that anyone who is returning from an out-of-state trip like spring break or crosses the state line for any reason other than the allowed exceptions should self-quarantine in their home for 14 days.
Gov. Beshear acknowledged the order may be difficult to enforce.
"The only way that we're going to get people doing the right thing is because they agree to," Gov. Beshear said when asked about enforcing the order.
Beshear also said that he believes some 15,000 to 21,000 tests have been conducted in Kentucky. The governor noted that his administration is working to improved the medical resources we have to fight COVID-19. Prior to the outbreak, the commonwealth had 18,500 hospital beds; 1,300 ICU beds and 1,352 ventilators. Gov. Beshear said he's trying to increase capacity for all of these by 10 percent.
With no daily update posted Monday on the Lake Cumberland District Health Department website, the 10-county region's total stood at 14 as of Sunday: Pulaski, 8; Wayne, 3; Taylor, 2; and McCreary 1.
