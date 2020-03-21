A Somerset restaurant that has begun providing free meals to seniors in need has earned recognition from Kentucky’s governor.
Gov. Andy Beshear opened his Saturday update on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with several examples of positive activities amid the outbreak including children making cards for the residents of a Corbin nursing home, models of social distancing while walking outside, a family making personal protective equipment, and the local Taco John’s program for seniors.
“It’s special,” the governor said of the Somerset restaurant’s free senior sack lunches. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s stepping up at a time when people need us.”
Beshear encouraged the public in the area to support the restaurant by ordering there. “Let’s make sure that we are helping out those who are helping out Kentuckians.”
Franchise owner Brad Paxton previously stated that Thursday was the first day to try the program and that the response was overwhelmingly positive.
The meal consists of either a hard- or soft-shelled taco, plus an order of Potato Oles. People should call with their names and the number of meals needed, then pick them up through the drive-thru. While the restaurant requests a two-meal limit per person, it’s not a requirement.
“We’re not going to turn anyone away,” Paxton said. “This is a no-questions-asked scenario.”
The idea was a “spur of the moment” decision between Paxton and his business partner. He said he did not know how long the program would last. “We’re leaving it open-ended for now.”
Taco John’s number is 606-679-9998. The restaurant is located at 2700 S. U.S. 27.
In other good news locally, neither Pulaski County nor the Lake Cumberland district were listed in the latest update on positive cases — which Gov. Beshear now states stands at 87. Among the new cases was also Kentucky’s third COVID-19 death, a 67-year-old Anderson County man who had underlying health issues.
As the numbers increase and more labs become involved in testing, the governor acknowledged that it would get harder to give specifics on each case. Some of the new cases listed Saturday could only be identified by health district rather than actual county.
For the latest information, visit lcdhd.org, kycovid19.ky.gov, and cdc.gov. You may also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Pulaski Countians that are isolated (seniors, those with compromised immune systems, or those medically instructed to self-quarantine) and have no other option for assistance with groceries, medicine or other essentials may call 606-451-0810 for help.
