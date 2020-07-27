With Kentucky’s growing COVID-19 numbers, Governor Andy Beshear took several steps Monday to try to curb the spread of the virus. Those steps include a recommendation for schools to delay in-person instruction until the third week of August.
Beshear also said he was following suggestions from the White House in requiring, effective Tuesday, bars to close for two weeks and restaurants to be limited to indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Outdoor dining capacity is unlimited as long as all guests are following social distancing guidelines.
These requirements join the governor’s previous mandates which require face coverings in public and limit social, non-commercial gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Locally, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) gave out the numbers of last week’s new COVID-19 diagnoses.
Pulaski had 52 new cases reported between July 19 and July 25 (Saturday). That is higher than the new case count from the week before, which was 33.
Pulaski’s current numbers as of Sunday show that Pulaski has 58 active cases, three of which are currently hospitalized and the rest on home isolation.
Pulaski has seen 165 people recover and has had two total deaths, for a total of 225 cases – the highest out of the 10 counties that make up the health department’s district.
Last week, the 10-count district total for new cases was 163, one fewer than the previous week’s total.
On Saturday, the health department stated that current state data shows that 65 percent of the state’s hospital ICU beds and 24 percent of the state’s ventilators were being used.
“[I]t continues to be important that each of us remain vigilant when it comes to wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing one’s hands frequently, increasing sanitation, and avoiding the touching of one’s face,” LCDHD said.
Besides Pulaski, the district includes Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties.
