The question of graduation has yet to be decided for Pulaski County Schools, but Superintendent Patrick Richardson wants people to know finding an answer is at the forefront of administrators’ minds.
“I know I get questions pretty much every day,” Supt. Richardson said in Tuesday’s school board meeting, which was livestreamed in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The pandemic has closed schools at least through May 1.
“It’s a milestone that everyone looks forward to,” Richardson continued. “At this point, we don’t know what we can do. I want to do something; I don’t know what that something is going to be. I want people to know that we’re thinking about it.”
Ideas that have been bandied about include a virtual ceremony or a football field ceremony nearer the end of May — depending on whether social distancing guidelines are loosened.
In other business, Pulaski County Board of Education chair Cindy Price welcomed those watching on the district’s YouTube channel, telling them that while board members may go through the agenda quickly, it’s not done lightly.
“We all receive our agenda and supporting documents about four days in advance,” she said, “so we have plenty of time to ask questions or request additional information.”
Board members approved two resolutions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. One recognizes changes in state law pertaining to emergency leave and the other establishes a districtwide grading policy for iLearn packets.
In regard to a roofing project, the board approved a change order allowing for the return of just over $10,000 in inspection fees. Supt. Richardson explained that the inspections were conducted by a regional representative already in the district, so the company the district had contracted with didn’t have to send another inspector to the county.
The board also recognized Andrea West and Ella Reed, students from Burnside Elementary who were named state champions in VEX 12 Design and Teamwork Challenge.
In giving his monthly report, Supt. Richardson expressed his pride in the district’s employees — pointing out how teachers were delivering lessons both in packets and online, aides putting together iLearn packets and helping serve meals, custodians loading buses, bus drivers delivering meals and the food service staff preparing 121,000 meals over the last month.
“I had the opportunity to ride a bus last week over spring break,” Supt. Richardson said. “We volunteered at some feeding sites …It’s just amazing to see the impact that it’s had on the kids, to see those smiles on kids’ faces when they come to the bus to get their meals. It’s very rewarding.”
The superintendent also spoke about adapting to the unprecedented school closure as the pandemic itself evolved. “It seemed like the first couple of weeks, we were changing our processes every two days,” he said.
Richardson informed the board that the governor is expected to hold a teleconference with superintendents across the commonwealth sometime next week, and that he expects to receive more guidance about how the school year may end. Schools are currently set to reopen May 1.
“I don’t really look for that to happen,” Supt. Richardson acknowledged. “I may be surprised.”
The superintendent added that he plans to present an amended calendar to the board next month, which would change the Friday before Spring Break from a professional development day to an iLearn day and allow the last day of school to be May 14. He noted that the district will have used more than 40 iLearn days should students not return to school this year, and that 77 percent of the year would have been completed with face-to-face instruction. He noted that much of what has been missed would have involved preparing for assessments, the tests themselves and general end-of-year activities rather than missing major instructional standards.
While curriculum may be adjusted and extra enrichment offered when in-person classes resume, district officials take issue with any notion of this year being “a total loss.”
“There was a lot accomplished in that first three-fourths of the school year,” Richardson said.
