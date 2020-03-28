I just received a text from a friend who was concerned about a group of young people congregated to play basketball in her neighborhood.
Keep in mind, this is coming just a day or two after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear specifically mentioned pickup basketball games as a good way to potentially spread this nasty COVID-19 virus that has literally turned our worlds upside down.
I just don’t understand the mind-set behind ignoring our leaders’ guidance as we work through this mess.
I know — it sucks that we can’t feel safe calling up friends when the weather is nice and play basketball.
But keep this in mind: Had one church gone to online services the week Beshear advised all Kentucky houses of worship to halt in-person services, most of Pulaski County’s confirmed coronavirus cases to date could have been avoided.
I say this not to shame the pastor of that church or anyone in its congregation.
I get it. Three weeks ago, the effects of this virus seemed unreal — even as our leaders told us what could happen.
Well, it’s happening now. And it will get worse if some of us simply refuse to be good citizens and practice social distancing.
Pulaski countian Steven Dowell, who is battling the virus, said it best: “COVID-19 is real.”
What he means by that is it’s not something that’s only going to happen in big cities.
It’s here and we need to negate the spread.
I’m personally thankful that we have a proactive governor who has taken the bull by the horns and made some tough calls.
And I think our national leaders — both Republican and Democrat — accomplished a minor miracle last week by pulling together an 880-page stimulus bill, getting it passed and getting it signed by President Trump in such a short period of time.
That’s unheard of in good times — and heaven knows these are very divided times, politically.
Sure, you have the knuckleheads — two of them right here in Kentucky in Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie.
They both fought against the package at one time or another.
But people looking out for our well-being — people like our own Congressman Hal Rogers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump — won that battle.
As a result, American citizens will have some economic relief headed their way. Small businesses might be saved. Big businesses, the pillars of our economy, will not topple.
So thank you, men and women of Congress for putting petty political squabbles aside for the good of America.
Thank you President Trump for being the leader we need in this time of crisis.
Thank you Gov. Beshear for making Kentucky a leader in protecting its citizens from the spread of COVID-19 virus.
And thank you, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck for being steady, transparent voices for our community.
If you’re thinking about breaking down and having a get-together in spite of all the warnings, I would urge you to think about our most vulnerable citizens: Our elderly, our infants and people who are struggling with pre-existing medical conditions.
I would urge you to think about our doctors and nurses who are on the front lines and have to deal with this head on every single day.
Under the best possible circumstances, we are going to have more cases.
So let’s do our best to minimize the damage so our health-care professionals can get this thing under control.
Being shut off from normal human contact is very tough. It’s just not normal.
I know as the weather gets nice, people will get antsy. But there are things we can do with our families that do not involve getting together with a group of people.
Just hang in there a little while longer.
We will prevail.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at kneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
