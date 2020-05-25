They called it a "Patriots Day" rally to show support for constitutional rights.
But some of the people who gathered in Frankfort on Sunday don't have a grasp on the concept of peaceful protests or anything that remotely adheres to our constitution.
Instead a mock lynching was held — an effigy of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was hanged in a tree near the State Capitol.
It goes without saying that lynching has a deep, ugly history in the American south. It reeks of an era where racism reigned and black men and women were executed in this manner without even so much as the hint of a fair and just trial.
The people who carried out this disgusting, cowardly act on Sunday are not patriots. They're quite the opposite.
What they did was a slap in the face to every man and woman in the U.S. military who died for our constitutional rights.
What they did was an act of terrorism, pure and simple.
The target of this horrendous act — Beshear - has worked tirelessly to keep Kentuckians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's made some tough decisions on closing and restricting gatherings of people.
It hasn't been pleasant for him, or any of us.
You might not agree with some of his decisions. If you want to protest those decisions peacefully, that's your right as an American.
But when those protests cross the line into the threat of violence, you become a criminal, pure and simple.
To see this in our beautiful Commonwealth is, indeed, disheartening. But the swift, bipartisan rebuke of these actions has certainly softened the blow.
Andy Beshear is a Democrat. But Republicans have been just as vocal in their disdain for Sunday's events.
Many times, our U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers is the voice of reason during trying times. He was on Sunday as well.
“The hatred on display in Frankfort this weekend was appalling, especially on Memorial Day weekend when we remember the honorable thing, men and women who fought to protect all Kentuckians and all Americans — regardless of creed or color," Rogers said. "The freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest are cherished in this country, but those who abuse that freedom with pure hatred and the threat of violence are no patriots."
Other local Republicans spoke out as well.
"His kids have to see that and hear that and his daddy and mom have to hear that and see that ... they shouldn't have to put up with that ...," said Somerset State Sen. Rick Girdler.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley called the acts "shameful." Somerset Mayor Alan Keck pointed out this wasn't the way to effect change.
"Real protest and change means you motivate and unite," Keck pointed out.
You see, this act on Sunday was not a Republican statement. Just as it wasn't a Democrat statement when an effigy of President Donald Trump was hanged in an Indiana town a couple of years ago.
These are acts from the sleazy underbelly of America - the fringe lunatics that inhabit the extreme left or the extreme right.
Sometimes they rear their ugly heads for a moment.
And when they do, it's our duty as Americans to to stave off their attempts to pervert our way of life.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.