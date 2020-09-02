The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) spent part of its weekly question and answer session addressing the differences in COVID-19 related numbers between different reporting authorities, as well as the difference between new reporting guidelines put out by the CDC.
Confusion surrounding a new CDC report released last week caused questions to surface over how many deaths COVID-19 was responsible for in the United States.
The CDC stated that only 6% of death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause did not list any comorbid factors, or secondary reasons for death.
Some have taken that to mean, therefore, there only 6% of the approximate 161,000 U.S. people who are listed as having died of COVID have actually died from the disease.
In the health department’s weekly meeting, viewed on YouTube, one question asked about social media posts that suggested Kentucky’s COVID deaths, according to the CDC, were 110, as opposed to the 900-plus listed by the state.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said the difference was in reporting a death as only due to COVID-19 versus reporting any underlying health issues the person had that contributed to the death.
COVID will have been the cause of death, but people may have had a previous condition – a comorbidity – that caused their immunity to be weakened and made them more vulnerable to serious complications or death. Those might include heart disease, cancer, kidney disease diabetes or other issues.
“Any disease is going to attack someone with vulnerabilities, more so than someone that doesn’t have those health vulnerabilities,” Crabtree said. “It’s not uncommon in any situation when a disease kills someone with comorbidities listed. So, I think people that just want to not believe COVID-19 is a problem look for anything they can to try to explain it away.”
Crabtree likewise cleared up questions as to why the number of positive COVID-19 cases coming from the office of Governor Andy Beshear don’t match up with the daily reports from the local health department.
“Usually, the state’s data is two or three days behind our data,” Crabtree said. And, on some days, the state will have to catch up several days at a time, he said.
“It seems to me that the state will have a day where, maybe the cases are a little slower, and they do some significant catch up. They might get down to being only one day behind, so they may report a bunch of stuff. They report three days worth of information on one day, and it makes it look like Pulaski County had this one huge day. Well, we reported those numbers, we just spread them out over three days,” Crabtree said.
He put the state’s delay down to the steps it has to go through to make sure there are no duplicated entries.
Another submitted question asked about business compliance and whether the local health department has issued any fines to businesses whose employees are not following guidelines about wearing masks.
Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said that Tuesday the department came close to handing out written warnings, but they were able to “work that one out” and did not move forward with the warnings.
A written warning would be the final step before issuing a fine, he said.
Crabtree added, “We’re certainly not excited to fine anybody. We’d much rather find some alternative to encourage compliance than fining anyone.”
On the subject of businesses and, in some cases customers, not following face covering guidelines Spillman urged people to wear coverings but not to cause conflict over it.
“When it comes down to it, it’s not worth wallern’ out there in the parking lot, or somebody getting so angry like they do nowadays. People lose control of their tempers, and somebody getting killed over that – there’s no need for stuff like that,” he said.
He went on to say that when he is in a store and sees people not wearing masks, he and, he felt, others judge that person.
“I’m thinking, ‘What’s up with that guy? What’s his problem? Why won’t he put a mask on?’ And if he has a medical condition, he can wear a face shield or something like that. Just don’t be that person. Put a mask on. Do what you should do,” Spillman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.