Health department officials discussed the differences between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies, as well as discussing how the community is complying with the state’s request to wear facial coverings in public, and learning about the latest in vaccination information.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) held its weekly question and answer session Wednesday, in which they discussed how to tell the difference between COVID and allergies, which are kicking up for the fall.
Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman said there was some overlap between the symptoms of both ailments, although each did have their own specific symptoms as well.
Symptoms shared by both include cough, fatigue, headaches, sore throats, shortness of breath and congestion.
However, people suffering from allergies also tend to have itchy or watery eyes and sneezing, whereas COVID doesn’t have those symptoms.
Likewise, COVID’s common symptoms include a new loss of taste or smell, fever, muscle aches, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, which are not found in seasonal allergies.
Weyman said that both ailments have been seen commonly throughout the pandemic period, and said testing for COVID was useful for distinguishing between the two, encouraging those who are concerned to get tested.
Dr. Weyman also informed the public that around “a half dozen” vaccines have gone into Phase III testing, meaning they are being given to thousands of people to test for efficacy and whether they is safe.
She mentioned that at least one of those vaccines may not be able to continue, because a potential serious side effect has been seen.
She was likely referring to the trials of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has had its trial suspended because of an unexplained illness in a volunteer in the United Kingdom.
That person was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation that affects the spinal cord.
LCDHD Shawn Crabtree noted that there are a lot of unknowns when developing vaccines, but that because the trials are progressing, the health department is starting to look more closely at vaccination plans.
It is still early in the process, and Crabtree said they are not sure if the health department will be giving those out if they will be given to the public in some other way.
“We look forward to the day where we can shift to a vaccination strategy and start putting this more behind us,” he said.
As for community compliance, Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said that the number of complaints for noncompliance has gone down in recent days.
He said he thinks that more people are now wearing facial shields while in stores and businesses.
“But do keep in mind it’s not those places that are the super high-risk places,” he warned.
He mentioned that most of the major public outbreaks seen in our area are connected to churches, and mentioned a wedding in Maine that made the news for having 147 people contract the virus, with three people dying from it.
“It’s these social type events that we’re seeing people become sick from,” he said.
