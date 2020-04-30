Why is the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky and Tennessee so similar when Tennessee has been able to test so many more people than Kentucky has?
That question was asked of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department during its weekly informational meeting, and while director Shawn Crabtree said he had not followed Tennessee’s statistics as closely as Kentucky’s, he did provide a quick comparison between the two states.
Crabtree pointed out that Kentucky has the smaller population between the two – 4,468,000 to Tennessee’s 6,829,000 – and asked that any comparison between the two states bare that in mind.
That means Tennessee has tested around 1.46 percent of its population, while Kentucky has tested 1.12 percent of its population.
“So, even though it looks like Tennessee has tested a whole lot more people, proportionally they really aren’t that much ahead of Kentucky in terms of testing,” Crabtree said. “Neither state can really say they’ve aggressively tested a large percentage of their population.”
Crabtree also said that it should be taken into consideration that Kentucky’s first confirmed case came three days before Tennessee’s.
Crabtree rounded off the numbers of the total tested in each state, since those officials totals are a “best guess” based on numbers provided by both state and private labs.
Kentucky, Crabtree said, has tested around 50,000, while Tennessee has tested around 100,000.
As for the original question, Tennessee has officially had 195 deaths while Kentucky has had 235 deaths.
Overall, Kentucky has has 4,539 all-time confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Tennessee has had 10,366 all-time confirmed cases.
Crabtree said that means that Kentucky has had 930 known cases per each 100,000 people, while Tennessee had 1,451 known cases per each 100,000.
Where the numbers start to fall in Tennessee’s favor is in the number of deaths per 100,000 people. Tennessee’s death rate per 100,000 is 26.9, while Kentucky’s is 47.7 per 100,000.
Kentucky’s overall death rate hovers around 5.0 percent, while Tennessee’s is in the 2.09 percent range.
But, Crabtree noted, Kentucky’s rate is still lower than the national average of 5.17 percent.
“I’m not sure that Tennessee’s just maybe doing exceptionally well, but Kentucky’s doing a little bit better than the national average is. I hope that helps to put this in perspective,” Crabtree said.
Other questions at Wednesday’s online update centered around Governor Andy Beshear’s orders that business employees and customers will be required to wear masks.
Environmental Director Stuart Spillman responded to questions on whether the Health Department would be part of enforcing those requirements.
“We’re still going to await some guidance on that, on what that will actually look like as far as the employees, businesses and the patrons of that business. But yes, we would be involved,” he said.
Crabtree added that businesses are required to have permits from the state in which to operate, and because of that, the state government is allowed to regulate and enforce restrictions.
“As far as individuals wearing masks, what we will do is, like everyone else, watch the governor’s updates and see just how far that will go,” Crabtree said.
Spillman also responded to a question about yard sales, saying at this time they are not permitted.
“We’re waiting for guidance from the governor’s office to let us know as things start loosening up,” Spillman said.
Crabtree said that he and other Health Department officials will be watching other states as they begin loosening all restrictions to see what impact that has on them, and in turn how Kentucky may respond.
“We’re all going to keep a watchful eye on some of these states that are rolling things up faster than Kentucky is, to see if they have a big spike. If they have a big spike in cases and start overwhelming the hospitals, we’ll know that that’s not the way to go. And if they don’t, then maybe the governor will see fit to roll Kentucky up quicker,” Crabtree said.
