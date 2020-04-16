During the weekly media informational meeting from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), Executive Director Shawn Crabtree discussed what the district’s current main focuses are, how the disease is entering long-term care facilities and his thoughts on how the governor may choose to rollout a plan to reopen businesses in the future.
Crabtree said that each county in the 10-county district has seen at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The two major outbreak areas were a church in Pulaski County and a nursing home in Adair County.
The cases stemming from the Adair nursing home have contributed to Adair having the highest number of confirmed cases in the district at this time.
Crabtree then said the health department is focusing on working with residential facilities in the district, such as nursing homes, long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and jails, to ensure they have both a prevention plan and a response plan should a resident of their facility test positive for COVID-19.
He said he wanted to clear up why many health departments are saying the goal is not containment of the disease, saying that it is currently considered to be widespread.
“It’s spreading openly in the community, and people don’t know where they’re getting it from,” he said.
“… We do expect that this is going to find its way into some households and into some businesses and into some long-term care facilities. That’s not an unexpected thing. And, in fact, it’s entirely possible that everyone can be doing everything right as far as prevention, and you can still have it get into a business or a long-term care facility.
“’How can that happen?’ you might say. You can have it be spreading before you know you have it, before you develop symptoms. Some people who contract it never experience symptoms.”
Crabtree said it was possible for some of the staff and healthcare workers of a facility to bring in the virus without realizing.
“I’ve talked about how our goal is to mitigate this, which means we’re trying to lessen the impact of it and to slow it down,” he said, meaning the hope is to prevent hospitals from being overrun past the point of being able to care for patients.
When asked if he had any suggestions on how to plan for reopening businesses, Crabtree responded that those decisions would have to come from Governor Andy Beshear.
“My suspicion is, when he starts reopening things it will be a slow rollout, a few businesses or a few types of businesses at a time, and probably wait a couple weeks and try to measure what the impact is and then open up a few more,” he said.
He complimented the governor by saying he was dedicated.
“He’s repeatedly said it’s going to be a public health decision that the doctors and infection control people at the Department of Health will advise. We’ll just wait and see.”
