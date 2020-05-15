The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) discussed recommendations for churches and how to keep attendees safe from COVID-19, during the health department’s weekly meeting.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said he was aware of the decision by state and federal courts that said the state of Kentucky must allow in-person church services to be held. That decision paved the way for services to be held last weekend, May 10.
Governor Andy Beshear had restricted in-person services in March in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but rulings in two separate cases cited the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as reasons for why the governor’s order could not be enforced.
In response to a question about church services, Crabtree said, “We believe that the right to religion is protected in the Constitution, and that’s really important to our society. So, the one thing we would encourage is for churches not to meet until they feel like they can do so safely.”
LCDHD Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said that the Health Department’s website has a link to recommendations put out by the governor’s office for keeping church-goers healthy.
Spillman said that churches could continue to use alternative methods to meet, such as holding internet video services or in-vehicle parking lot services. If they do choose to meet inside a building, they should make an effort to continue social distancing practices, such as staying six feet apart and wearing masks.
Churches should also attempt to keep attendance to around one-third of the building’s capacity, so that congregants have plenty of space to sit six feet apart.
Spillman said that singing or projecting one’s voice cause a higher likelihood for the droplets that spread the disease will be expelled out of the mouth, so the recommendation is for in-person singing to be curbed for now.
Churches are encouraged to suspend Sunday School classes until June, and not to use community spaces such as gyms or fellowship halls.
Spillman said also that it was recommended not to pass around communion plates or offering trays to reduce contact among members, and for churches to have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.
Crabtree added that there were concerns for the safety of those who attend church in person because the age of attendees tends to skew towards older people, who are among the most vulnerable to the disease. He said also that the air inside buildings is not always well-circulated.
At the start of the informational session, Crabtree reminded viewers that at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, know cases were doubling around three to four days.
After Governor Beshear started issuing closures and social distancing guidelines, “It took about three weeks for us to start seeing the real difference in the statistics,” Crabtree said.
“After that, we started seeing how quickly the case rate was doubling start to slow down. It went from three days to four days, to seven days, and on up to 25 or 30 days. Of course, that is with all the social distancing. Now that we’re starting to open things back up and people are starting to get out some more we expect to start seeing how quickly the cases double. We’ll start speeding up again.”
He said he hoped the reopening of the state didn’t lull the community into a false sense of security.
“COVID-19 is still with us. It still spreads aggressively,” he said.
Addressing a question on which healthcare providers can conduct antibody testing to see if a person has already had the disease, LCDHD Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman said it was more of a question of which labs such tests could be sent to.
She said that all healthcare providers could send off an antibody test, but that only labs like LabCorp
and Quest Diagnostics have been approved by the FDA to test the samples.
Antibody tests are blood-drawn, she said, and not a rapid type of test.
She also answered a question as to if a person who tests positive for antibodies could donate their plasma and have that plasma directed to a specific person.
While the plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has been used to treat current cases, Weyman said it was too complicated to designate which person receives a specific person’s donation.
“You cannot direct the plasma at this time to any individual person,” she said, adding that only certain patients meet the criteria for receiving plasma treatment.
She said it was possible to donate your plasma at the Kentucky Blood Center branch located in Somerset.
