Last week the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) rescinded its support of yard sales just hours after having given it during its weekly media update. This week the health department reminded people that they should not be hosting yard or garage sales – while in the same breath admitting they can’t enforce the restriction.
LCDHD Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said the health department has 10 environmentalists to cover the entire 10-county district, meaning it is "nearly impossible" to cover all of the thousands of miles within its district.
He also admitted the health department has limited authority to regulate something happening on private property.
“We’re just imploring people that they hold off on these events until the Governor’s Office clears them to proceed,” Spillman said.
Indeed, it was comments made by Governor Andy Beshear last week that caused LCDHD’s turn around. Beshear has not given any indication when he would allow yard sales to start up again.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree told the public that such restrictions are meant only to stem the progression of COVID-19 through the community, not restrict the community from getting out.
“We’re not saying, ‘Don’t go to work. Don’t go out shopping. Don’t live a life,’ you know. We’re not shut in right now, and it’s not healthy, in a lot of ways, to be shut in. We’re social creatures. But we’re saying when you go out, use good judgement,” Crabtree said.
He asked members of the public to follow social distancing guidelines while they are out, reminding them that the coronavirus disease that caused the worldwide pandemic is still circulating within the community.
“My guess is that there’s going to have to be a second spike, and that second spike will be larger than the first spike, and it will take some places getting in a very desperate situation before the general public starts really paying attention again and realizing this thing is far from over and we’ve still got some tough days ahead,” Crabtree warned.
His comments came after updating the public on the current number of cases district wide, which he said were on the rise.
As of this time last Wednesday, the district had confirmed 15 new cases. This week, by the same day the district was looking at 16 new cases.
Plus, Crabtree said, last week ended with a grand total of 23 new cases.
“Other than specific location events, like a church or a nursing home, that was our worst week since this began. So far this week, we’re outpacing what we did last week,” Crabtree said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.