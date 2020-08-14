Health department officials want to move away from the politicizing of COVID-19, and also want the public to understand it’s not “just the flu” because it is more deadly.
During this week’s question and answer session with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), one question asked to officials was who we should be listening to in terms of getting our information.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree answered succinctly: “Listen to public health. This is our area of expertise.”
In fact, Crabtree warned against listening to national news outlets or social media.
“National news has turned this into politics. Social media is rampant with people who share their uneducated opinions,” Crabtree responded in his written statement to the question.
He continued by explaining why the political nature of national discussion is harmful.
“Those with extreme conservative leanings tend to look at the immediate (0.6% of the population have been impacted) and be dismissive. Extreme liberals tend to look at the projections and be alarmists. Public health looks at the percent of mortality (3.3% of known case) and hospitalization rate (9.6% of known cases) and the growth rate (doubling every 33.91 days). So, if the growth rate holds, and the death and mortality rates holds, where will we be in a month or two? We can see places where hospitals have become overwhelmed. We want to avoid that. We neither want to be dismissive or alarmists we want to be cautious and use good sense.”
Crabtree made his statements while being quarantined at home. As proof that the virus can spread no matter how vigilant people are, Crabtree explained that several of his coworkers at the Cumberland County Health Department had tested positive for COVID-19, and that he himself has to shelter because of that.
“Even in an environment where we know the employees are being hyper vigilant on observing the guidance, you can still get it, and it can still spread aggressively,” Crabtree. “It is absolutely no surprise that once it gets into a nursing home or a long-term care facility how it can spread.”
Indeed, just this week LCDHD announced that another nursing home in the district has been impacted by the virus.
At least 16 residents of a facility in Green County have tested positive. This follows outbreaks that took place in facilities in Adair and Casey counties.
Crabtree reacted to one specific talking point about COVID that is commonly found on social media – those who say the current coronavirus is no worse than the flu.
“It’s not the flu,” Crabtree said.
“...During a normal flu season, about 250,000 people on a world scale die. In a bad flu season, about 500,000 people on the world scale die. We’re already approaching a million with this, and it’s not slowing. It’s not over.”
Local hospitals are currently holding in terms of having enough beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment, Crabtree said on Wednesday.
At that time, there were 12 people hospitalized district-wide. By Thursday’s report, that number had jumped to 17.
As of Thursday, Pulaski had 66 current cases of COVID-19, with four people hospitalized and the rest in home isolation. Pulaski has had five deaths and 308 recoveries, for an all-time total of 379 cases.
