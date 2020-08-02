Health department officials say that not only has this week seen a record number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases for the district, but on Saturday’s report they noted that “July was a particularly hard month for Pulaski, adding cases every single day of the month.”
Pulaski saw a week with 70 new COVID cases diagnosed, up from the previous week’s total of 52.
As of today (Sunday), Pulaski’s total number of current cases was 81, with four people hospitalized and 77 in home isolation. There have been two deaths and 207 people recover, for an all-time total of 290 cases.
The district has seen a cumulative number of 40 deaths from COVID-19, with Casey and Adair counties being the hardest hit due to outbreaks of the disease occurring at nursing homes.
Currently, there are 11 people hospitalized district-wide.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s (LCDHD) 10-county area saw 192 new cases this week, up from the previous week’s 163.
Pulaski takes up the majority of the district’s weekly numbers, with no other county in the district having more cases. Casey County came the closest at 35 and Taylor County next at 19.
The health department stated that Saturday alone Pulaski had 10 new cases. Other hard-hit days were Monday and Friday with 15 new cases each.
According to LCDHD’s website, the majority of the district’s active cases – 22 percent – were traced back to travel-related exposure. Businesses account for 19 percent of the exposures, recreation for 16 percent and medical facilities for 14 percent.
“We are now starting to see cases associated with youth sports, such as little league baseball and school football summer preparations,” LCDHD said Friday. “This is just another important reminder that we should all observe the guidance.”
The health department stressed the importance of following those social distancing guidelines – staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a facial covering while in public, and not going into public if one has a fever or is feeling ill.
The Lake Cumberland district consists of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties.
