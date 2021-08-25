The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced the deaths of four more Pulaskians due to COVID-19 on Monday’s report, and also offered a sobering statistic concerning the rising number of cases in the area.
“This is the single largest day of new cases for the district that we have reported since the pandemic began,” health officials stated in it’s daily report for Monday.
The week started off with 416 new cases reported in a single day for the entire 10-county district, with 118 of those being people 18 years old or younger.
“Our previous highest day was 318 cases on last Friday, [August 20].”
Pulaski had the second-highest number of Monday’s new cases, with 79. Only Taylor recorded a higher total with 81.
Additionally, Monday’s report included seven deaths – four of whom were Pulaski residents. Three were in the 60 to 69 year age range: one of whom was unvaccinated, one who was unvaccinated and reported through the state’s death certificate review, and one whose vaccination status was unknown. The fourth was a Pulaski resident in the 80 to 89 year age range who was unvaccinated and reported through the state’s death certificate review.
