Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials said Tuesday that they are working at vaccinating everyone locally that fits the state’s criteria for being a Tier 1A personnel, but with the limited number of of vaccines available they were unsure when that will be completed or when the next tier of vaccinations could begin.
Tier 1A personnel are defined as those living and working in long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities, as well as health care personnel.
The health department issued a press release stating “We do want to assure the public that we are working diligently to vaccinate the community as guided by the Department for Public Health. Everyone be aware, it may be summer before unlimited vaccine will be available for the community at large.”
Officials said they have requested additional vaccine to continue vaccinating Tier 1A residents. Once all identified people from that group have been vaccinated, they will move on to Tier 1B.
They said they do not know when the next shipment of vaccine will arrive.
They do not have specifics for when each tier may be completed. They encouraged everyone to follow LCDHD at the website, lcdhd.org, or on social media to stay informed on current vaccination information.
