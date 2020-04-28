Many Kentuckians are taking care of several other people during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can create an imbalance in taking care
of themselves. A 90-minute webinar to be offered twice on May 4 will offer self-care strategies to help participants regain balance during this stressful time. The Bounce
Coalition webinar, offered by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky as part of its Health  for a Change training series, will feature Joseph L. Bargione, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist in Louisville.
The webinar is free but participants must register:


Joseph L. Bargione, Ph.D.

Self-Care During a Pandemic
Monday, May 4, 2020
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (ET)
Register here
[http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001-iNCCODxMfL64XOOC8E3K67nQRrjkn3118nh5OHJ0Yo3FnPc_QH-nCfKW-tdF1LXYRaPWrbce_IFfGeCeBjduoI2kyUSdOy4PXCDSCX9ub3Jz1M9Qj-l0RZo3EZZKe_C47hUwPwjlMAHSenBUIaDEqOiVYz-nOJwhR-sXhWmFYwu1EPPk4TH2Egy9LH8e2uqUNpPNwlRr2hlbYc2N4SgyAsRW8QnsKRQSn6dqtXRMhpjvFJdpqoVXgAMAOGipNx4&c=z2R9LkqnALN0fB8x3JEPcdlUlaD82US76wQEjtypNozWWqGzI0GhQQ==&ch=mss1cKPF27suKX6iZknJO76OwDFoGG7BtjgYkh5UF_8naCt7ENBdAQ==].
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (ET)
Register here
[http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001-iNCCODxMfL64XOOC8E3K67nQRrjkn3118nh5OHJ0Yo3FnPc_QH-nCfKW-tdF1LX-URNEfDXqaodx-icyIRRPsBwmwKCUkt6_fNeM5vpX-8gyc_p00CKnjDGbzdx8oaR-vhAU_0lSv1bjnXc-KenW2siz_CSw6zgZVl9zON2esCyJf4L0aWCRRhSpydjj5eaNu39tMydCKn0nFNMjVxk4TalzU5ebt4CnhNaazw1bOkEK99vWDiPHkk5gnV2tn_b&c=z2R9LkqnALN0fB8x3JEPcdlUlaD82US76wQEjtypNozWWqGzI0GhQQ==&ch=mss1cKPF27suKX6iZknJO76OwDFoGG7BtjgYkh5UF_8naCt7ENBdAQ==].
This webinar originally was developed with educators and health department coalitions
in mind, and has the following objectives:

* Learn symptoms associated with stress.
* Learn strategies to combat stress associated with COVID-19.
* Learn strategies to become more resilient.
* Learn 3 key components for self-care.
* Learn how to create their own self-care plan.
Dr. Bargione was the lead psychologist for 25 years with Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville. In this position, he was responsible for facilitating the
creation of a trauma-informed, multi-tiered framework that the District used to support students, staff, and families exposed to trauma. Dr. Bargione has presented
at the state, regional, and national levels in crisis intervention, youth mental health first aid, suicide prevention, and trauma. In 2018, Dr. Bargione was awarded
the Schuster Advocacy Award from the Kentucky Psychological Association and the  Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kentucky Association for Psychology in the Schools.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky launched the Health for a Change capacity building training series as part of an effort to support nonprofit leaders
across the Commonwealth in the work of advancing today's pressing health issues.

