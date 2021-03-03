It might be a day or two before Pulaskians find out when we might get doses of the Johnson and Johnson version of the COVID vaccine. Shawn Crabtree, the Executive Director of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) said the district would have to wait for an announcement from Governor Andy Beshear before they would know when that might happen.
That announcement from Beshear is scheduled for Thursday, meaning it might be Thursday evening or Friday before the local health department will know for certain if they have any doses coming this way.
The new vaccine, called the Janssen vaccine, was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 27.
Unlike the other two vaccines available – from Pfizer and Moderna – it is a single shot vaccination. Current U.S. information shows that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 66%, according to the FDA, and had a 77 % to 85% rate in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 symptoms if COVID is contracted up to 28 days after the vaccination.
Crabtree said that all updates on vaccines for the Lake Cumberland district would be posted on LCDHD’s website (lcdhd.org) at the bottom of its daily COVID reports.
Meanwhile, Crabtree pointed out that local case numbers are falling and that some states, such as Texas and Montana, are already lifting all restrictions.
“I certainly hope the vaccine is getting out enough and that the numbers are going down naturally,” he said.
There was a small uptick in the number of new COVID cases seen last week. For the seven days ending on February 20, Pulaski had 102 new cases of COVID, compared to 84 from the week before.
For the 10-county district, last week saw 409 new cases compared to the 369 from the week before.
Still, those numbers are a significant difference from the peak seen on the week of January 9, when Pulaski had a total of 443 cases diagnosed, and the district had a total of 1,490.
Even better, it’s been seven days since the last COVID-related death was reported in Pulaski. The most recent deaths were reported by the health department on February 24 as a 58-year-old, a 66-year-old and a 71-year-old, all of whom had been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday’s report, Pulaski has seen 87 deaths due to COVID-19. There are currently 77 active cases, with 18 of those in the hospital and 59 on home isolation.
Pulaski currently is in the Orange-Accelerated category of community spread, with a rate of 13.19 cases per a population of 100,000. It joins Wayne, Russell, Adair, Cumberland and Clinton as Orange counties, while McCreary, Taylor and Green remain in the Red-Critical category of community spread. Only one county in the district, Casey, is in the Yellow category.
