We are all standing at the top of a cliff, and we are about to fall over it.
That was the phrase of the day from Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) Executive Director Shawn Crabtree. He repeated the phrase several times over the course of Wednesday’s video update from the health department.
Taking place at 2 p.m. – several hours before Governor Andy Beshear announced his new community requirements – health department officials attempted to answer questions as they stood, knowing the answer’s could change in short order.
But Crabtree went back, time and time again, to the idea that if something wasn’t done soon to stem the spread of COVID-19, “we are about to go over” that cliff.
His words of warning didn’t end there. Crabtree said he strongly felt that for those who don’t believe the numbers now, “Reality’s going to teach us all something in a few of weeks if we don’t step it up.”
And by the end of the update, Crabtree gave his strongest condemnation.
“If you’re a school that’s still meeting in person and you’re in the red zone, you’re contributing to the problem. You can justify it all you want, but you’re contributing to the problem. If you’re a business that’s not enforcing social distancing and masking, you’re contributing to the problem. If you’re an event planner that’s planning these mass gatherings, you’re contributing to the problem. If you’re an individual that’s not wearing a mask and social distancing, you’re contributing to the problem.”
Specific to schools which have continued to hold classes while their county is in the red zone, LCDHD put out a social media post Tuesday evening reminding the community that the health department does not have the authority to shut down in-person learning. By law, only the school’s superintendents and boards of education have that ability.
Crabtree said he thought that by continuing to hold classes, school administrators’ hearts were in the right place, but that Crabtree felt their motives were misplaced.
“They care about their kids. They care about their communities. They’re trying to keep them safe,” he said.
However, he felt that continuing to keep schools open was contributing to the problem, and to explain that view, he discussed how many cases of COVID were being traced back to family.
Most people who contract the coronavirus, when health department officials trace their tracks back to where they were before they were isolated, the most likely places were at work and in the home. Being in the home means being around schoolchildren.
“You’re most likely either getting it at work, or it’s being exchanged within the school system. And then its coming home and it’s spreading in the family, and of course it then goes back out to churches and businesses. … You don’t see the spread in the schools. You see the impact of what’s happening in the schools in the community.”
He and Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said they wanted to make it clear that the community as a whole need to work together to stop the spread, that it wasn’t just the schools that were an issue.
Spillman in particular said that there was a lot on noncompliance with masking and social distancing recommendations, and he asked people not to patronize businesses that are not enforcing the wearing of masks.
Crabtree added that by asking schools to go virtual, he was not letting the rest of the community off the hook.
“I’m not wanting to throw schools under the bus alone. I’m trying to throw the whole community under the bus,” he said.
