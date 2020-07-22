We’ve all heard of “herd immunity” in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak. The thought is that as soon as enough people contract a disease, there are enough people immune to it to slow down its spread.
Some research into COVID-19 indicates that “herd immunity” may not help, according to Dr. Christine Weyman, medical director for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
During the weekly question-and-answer session from the health department, Weyman responded to a question asking why it wouldn’t help if we kick-start the herd immunity for COVID and try to catch the disease.
She explained that herd immunity is great for diseases that give a person life-long immunity, such as measles and chicken pox.
However, diseases such as the version of coronavirus that causes the common cold have a tendency to give only short-term immunity, allowing people to catch it year after year.
Unfortunately, Weyman said we currently do not know if this version of the coronavirus provides long-term immunity.
Weyman referred to one recent study which reported that COVID-19 antibodies decrease in number and become very low after three months.
“The jury’s still out if it’s possible if we can repeat our infections and get sick again. More studies are needed,” she said.
That means that when a vaccine becomes available, it’s possible that we may need to receive it on an annual basis, she said.
Additionally, even having a case of COVID with mild symptoms could lead to long-term problems.
Weyman said some cases have had “chronic consequences” such as strokes, heart disease, lung disease, neurological problems and even a loss of fingers, toes or limbs.
“Just because you didn’t die doesn’t mean you don’t have consequences of the disease,” she said.
During the LCDHD weekly update, Director Shawn Crabtree noted a worrying trend among the district’s numbers, specifically, the number of hospitalizations.
Crabtree said that at the beginning of last week, the district had seven people hospitalized. As of Wednesday of this week, there were 14.
“Certainly, in the next week and a half we don’t want to see the 14 turn into 28 hospitalizations.” he said.
He added that with more people being admitted, the chance of hospitals becoming overwhelmed increases, and if hospitals are overwhelmed, more deaths will occur because hospitals cannot take in patients to receive the care they need.
“That’s what we hope to avoid,” he said.
Also during the weekly update, Environmental Director Stuart Spillman explained how the department handles complaints from the public on businesses that are not complying with safety guidelines, such as having employees without facial coverings.
When they get the complaints, the districts planner for that county will contact the business and educate them on how important wearing masks are.
Subsequent complaints on that business are turned over to the Department of Labor, which has more power than health department does to levy fines or issue a closure, he said.
However, Spillman said they would prefer to see businesses follow the guidance rather than have to issue fines or close businesses.
“We know we can continue to have business, we can continue our economy, and protect ourselves from COVID at the same time. It [doesn’t] have to be one or the other,” Spillman said.
