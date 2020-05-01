Hopkins Elementary teachers hopped in their cars Friday afternoon and spread a little Briar Jumper love throughout Somerset.
A parade of teachers from the city district’s elementary school was organized to reach out to students and provide an in-person farewell to a most unusual instructional year.
“We just wanted to bring some happiness in a time of uncertainty,” said Hopkins Principal Hubert Schroer. “We wanted to do something for our kids.”
Schroer said that the school’s teachers organized the effort — “They went above and beyond for our kids, I’m so proud of every one of our staff members,” he said — in particular, preschool teacher Stacey Ferrell and third-grade instructor Lisa Criswell.
“We just wanted to do something positive. We thought this was a positive way to end the school year that was so weird,” said Criswell.
She estimated that there were around 50 vehicles and probably 60 teachers taking part, and was very pleased with the turnout.
“We were shocked,” she said. “We just kind of sent out (the information) to the teachers. ... In the end, you don’t really know how many are coming.”
Schroer said that the effort started after the school had to hand out a second set of learning-from-home packets to students.
“We kind of knew the school year would be over, but we weren’t sure, then we heard (it was),” he said.
Schroer noted that teachers have also kept in contact with kids by dropping off food and easter baskets, making sure the students are “happy and safe.”
The parade Friday went around downtown Somerset, not every street but every general area where Hopkins Elementary has students. Many where out on the sidewalks or in yards waiting to see the cars go by.
“They miss seeing us as much as we miss seeing them,” he said.
Added Criswell, “It was our way of kind of saying ‘bye’ to them.”
Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively said the teachers and staff of Hopkins did a “fantastic job” of organizing and executing the parade.
“This special event was a great way to send students off for their summer break, as well as lif their spirits during a trying time,” said Lively. “We are truly fortunate to have a district filled with caring individuals that will go to any lengths to impact student in a positive manner.
