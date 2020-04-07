The excitement during Monday’s Parking Lot Prayer Service was felt by the people who attended, but now we know it was appreciated by the folks within Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s building as well.
The Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association sponsored the prayer event where members of the community were invited to park on the top floor of LCRH’s parking structure and participate in a prayer and music celebration of the hospital’s staff.
Folks had to stay within their cars, but they were encouraged to turn on their emergency flashers and honk their horns to show support.
Apparently, their support was loud enough to be noticed by the nurses, doctors and other staff members stationed within the building itself.
"It genuinely was a powerful event,” said the hospital’s CEO Robert Parker. “It demonstrated where our focus should be at times like this: on our individual relationship with our Creator, on matters greater than ourselves, on demonstrating gratitude for all healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines, and focused on the patients and families who have been impacted during these times."
Melissa Lancaster, the Director of Ministry and Volunteer Services, added, "This community never ceases to amaze me. We have groups, agencies, schools systems, churches that come together and collaborate all the time, but even more at times like this! This is just a perfect example of the loving hearts in our community – people coming together in unity to show love and support when it is needed most. I know our staff appreciates it more than words can express. Thank you to all those who came out to pray and all those who were with us in spirit through Facebook in homes all over the county and region!"
The event was the brainchild of LCRH nurse Gina Blanton. She created a Facebook page called “Pray For Our Staff at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital,” where members of the community are encouraged to leave prayers and well-wishes for those who are working on the front lines of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blanton said that the page had grown quickly in the last week. She recorded the prayer service through Facebook Live so that those who couldn’t come to the hospital’s windows to watch, or who were unable to be there, could experience it.
