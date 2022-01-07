FILE - Nurse practitioner Rita Ray collects a nasal swab sample from Sebastian Hernandez, 5, for a COVID-19 test at Families Together of Orange County community health center in Tustin, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022. As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, the seven-day average for children and teens hospitalized with COVID double the number reported just two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)