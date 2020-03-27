In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019 file photo, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after he blocked a unanimous consent vote on a long-awaited hurricane disaster aid bill in the chamber. House leaders' plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system ran into complications Friday, March 27, 2020, as the maverick conservative threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of traveling to Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)