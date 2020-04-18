While many businesses have turned to making items like masks to help health care professionals at this time of need, it’s often in lieu of doing their normal business, which has been shut down because of COVID-19 concerns.
Not so for House Dressings Fabric Store in Somerset and its owner, Judy Hatterman.
Not only is House Dressings a textiles shop, it also does upholstery jobs and custom window treatments. And while the retail fabric part of the operation is closed currently, House Dressings is still busy with gigs.
“Fortunately, I had four houseboat jobs already,” said Hatterman earlier in the week, noting that she had people out at a local dock on a project at that time. “Right now, we still have work to do. We’re still upholstering and making drapes and stuff. We’re fortunate right now.”
But that doesn’t mean Hatterman isn’t still able to help out. In fact, it’s very important to her to do so.
“About three weeks ago, I felt everybody should be wearing masks,” she said, “so I decided to give away stuff for everybody to make (their own).”
Instead of making the lower-face masks — which are commonly worn both by professionals working with possible COVID-19 cases and average people in public who want a protective barrier between their nose and mouth and others — Hatterman has made available a number of kits for people to take and easily assemble their own PPE, or personal protective equipment.
The kits are free of charge. They’ve also substantially multiplied Hatterman’s ability to make an impact using her massive supply of material.
“I’m a large fabric store and have lots of fabric,” said Hatterman. “We just went through our shelves and grabbed anything we could and have been handing it out to people.
“It would take me a year to sew 9,000 masks, but we’re giving (the materials) out to people as we speak, and over 9,000 masks are being made and distributed,” she added.
Each mask kit includes: one yard of 100 percent cotton home décor weight fabric; two yards of Polypropylene as a liner; elastic or tie material (depending on one’s preference); and twill or bias tape for the nose insert. The elastic was donated by Dean Littrell of Diver’s Den, noted Hatterman. Each kit has a disclaimer sheet and makes about 30 masks.
“It kind of took on a life of it’s own,” said Hatterman. “We’ve been trying to keep a list of people to come in and get kits. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church gave 40 yards of fabric and stuff to make masks. Oakwood got 20 kits; Patriot Industries in Wayne County got seven kits. We’ve got someone making them for Parkers Mill Fire Department, a lady making them for hospital nurses. A Somerset Police Officer came by and got a kit because his wife was making (masks).”
She added, “I will give you the material to make (masks), just don’t sell them.”
Hatterman has made a limited number of masks as well, but can only do so many of those, particularly since the business is still partly operational. She notes that her husband Len has “probably sewn more” than she has, and has taken them to his workplace of American Woodmark in Monticello, a large employer there.
Anna Williams has also helped make masks. Hatterman thanked Chandler Hill, Becky Langdon and Caitlin Carson for helping put kits together and distributing them.
Visit the “House Dressings Fabric Store” page on Facebook or call 606-451-0707 to learn more.
House Dressings, located on Allens Way in Somerset, has been in business about 15 years, the other passion of Hatterman — “I had taught ballroom dancing all my life by I’ve always sewn.”
But now, she’s found a new purpose — helping to cut through the spread of the coronavirus.
“Many wonderful people are making masks in this county and the other counties — I just supply them with the stuff to do it,” she said. “... If we can stop the spread, that’s the most important thing, by keeping faces covered when we go out. I felt like that’s what I could do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.