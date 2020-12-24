Hundreds of Pulaski County families will have a good meal on Christmas, thanks to the Christmas Blessings drive-thru event held Saturday.
Hosted by the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew, a total of 365 hot meals and 510 bagged meals were distributed. The vast majority came through the line set up in the Pulaski County Courthouse parking lot while five Jeeps were deployed to deliver nearly 60 meals to recipients who couldn't get out.
"We ended up with more donations than we anticipated," member Jeff Kidd said. "It's just been awesome."
The event grew from an initial goal of 400 bagged meals consisting of enough canned goods to feed a family of four. In addition to families in need, the Krew welcomed first responders to come as well and get hot meals prepared by Get Ur Smoke On. Santa was even on hand to pass out around 100 toys for small children in vehicles passing through.
Kidd noted that when the event got underway at noon, vehicles were lined up along West Mt. Vernon Street. They had given out what they had by 4 p.m. It's the second charity event for the relatively new organization, which is some 150 members strong in Pulaski County. Their first was a coat drive that collected more than 600 coats and accessories a few weeks ago.
"We feel that we're blessed," Kidd said. "We decided to take something that we're blessed with and do something good for our community to give back. That's the basis for our group; we're about giving."
