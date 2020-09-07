Joe Bernal, a 31-year-old tech analyst whose ballot was rejected in this year's primary for supposedly arriving late, poses for a photo, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Miami. Bernal said he sent it more than two weeks before the deadline. An Associated Press analysis of rejected ballots finds that three times as many voters as in 2016 could be disenfranchised in eight key battleground states. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)