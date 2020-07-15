Jesse Yip, center, plays with his sister, Kelsey, right, and brother Toby, left, as their parents Vicky Li and Patrick Yip watch outside their home, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Houston. Vicky Li Yip works from home and says online schooling has been exhausting, even with her husband helping out. But with her city becoming a national hot spot, she has been considering what it would mean for her children to face possible exposure every day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)