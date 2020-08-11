File-Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., gives her opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Congress’ failure so far to pass another round of coronavirus aid leaves state and local officials on their own to deal with the soaring costs of holding a presidential election amid a deadly pandemic. Klobuchar, who has been pushing for more funding for elections, said she remains hopeful a deal can be reached.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool, File)