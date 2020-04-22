When Pulaski County Fiscal Court met last week, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs warned magistrates that in addition to state cuts, the COVID-19 pandemic would severely impact occupational tax funding.
One of the first departments feeling that impact is the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC). Jailer Anthony McCollum had already submitted his draft budget, due to the state by April 15, to county officials at a total of $4,416,240. On Tuesday, he told the Commonwealth Journal that if the pandemic restrictions continue much longer, he is projecting as much as a $1 million shortfall for the next fiscal year — set to begin July 1.
With one vacant position left unfilled, McCollum also made the hard decision last week to lay off four PCDC employees for a total of five positions.
"You hate it when anyone is faced with the loss of wages," the jailer said, "but I thought I should go ahead now because at least right now, those stimulus packages are available. I was afraid those stimulus packages may not be there if we waited."
One thing that sets the pandemic apart from other crisis situations, Jailer McCollum said, is that everyone is trying to find their way at the same time. Normally, a jailer with a problem could call at least one colleague around the commonwealth for assistance or guidance who had experienced it before.
"This is something different that no one's ever handled before," he said, "so we're having to figure it out together. It's just a challenging time."
The jailer is projecting a cut of $250,000 in occupational tax funding, and the facility has already lost nearly 30 percent of state inmates (for which the county is paid a per diem lodging fee from the state) as Governor Andy Beshear ordered the release of some 900 non-violent offenders statewide in an effort to keep the virus from overwhelming prisons and jails. McCollum projects that loss to total between $500,000 and $800,000.
"Whenever workers start going back to work, that's going to help the occupational tax," McCollum continued. "But with [state] inmates, they're not going to be automatically brought back into the jail.…When we get back to normal, every jail in the state is going to be competing for state inmates."
This time last year, according to Jailer McCollum, PCDC's total inmate population had reached as high as 464 and routinely averaged over 400. As of Wednesday evening, the number was down to just 203.
The county is financially responsible for general arrests and inmates prior to conviction. While judges have adjusted how they set bonds in order to keep as many individuals out of jail as possible, Jailer McCollum also noted that county arrests are down as well.
"Law enforcement has been real good about the arrests that they've been making," he said, adding the public also doesn't seem to be taking advantage of the situation.
"We've just got a lot of undetermined factors right now," Jailer McCollum continued.
