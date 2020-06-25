James Faine Bateman, age 85, of Talbott, passed away on June 24, 2020. Faine, known to some as Flash, was born in Talbott, Tennessee to James Dudley and Anna Bateman. On August 5, 1955, Faine married Voncille Bateman. They were married for 55 years and had three children. Faine worked as a t…