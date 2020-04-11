Baptist Health Paducah medical professionals and personnel stand outside Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Paducah, Ky., demonstrating unity near new signage inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorists passing by honked in support of the local health care staffers. "It's important that we all remember to wash our hands and do what we can do to prevent the spread of the disease and do what's right," registered nurse Carrie Sims said. (Thomas Dean Stewart/The Paducah Sun via AP)