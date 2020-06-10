From the New York Times to Fox News, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has been a busy man this week.
Following the publication of his op-ed piece in the Times, a newspaper read all over the world with both print and digital subscriptions totaling more than 5 million, Keck was invited to appear on TV personality Neil Cavuto’s show “Coast to Coast,” which airs on the Fox Business channel.
Keck did a live interview around 1 p.m. Wednesday with Cavuto, whose time period on the business-oriented spin-off channel of Fox News is estimated to be seen by close to 300,000 people daily, and discussed her ideas regarding the COVID-19 situation and his message that decisions regarding cautionary policies are best made close to home as rural communities have different needs than larger ones.
“I loved the opportunity to get to advocate on behalf of Somerset,” said Keck. “It’s special to get to do it on a national stage.”
Oh, but come on: Yeah, Somerset’s great, but isn’t it just a little bit cool to get to be a talking head on national television?
Keck admitted it was, but quickly turned the focus back to the city in his charge.
“I’ve watched Neil Cavuto for 10-plus years,” said Keck. “It’s a good opportunity to talk about what we’re doing here. I think it’s important the rest of the country understands that Middle America and the heartland has a voice too. It’s not just the coasts that move the needle. I’m proud to be one of the voices that stands up for our communities.”
Keck said the show reached out to him to appear after the op-ed piece ran in the Times, but there’s another reason perhaps that Keck got on Cavuto’s radar: Horse Soldier Bourbon, the distillery Keck helped lure to Somerset.
“The Horse Soldiers have been on Cavuto’s show multiple times,” said Keck. “He’s a big fan of them, and supporter of veterans.”
In the interview, Keck told Cavuto that individuals from Somerset have asked him to advocate on the community’s behalf, and that he wants cities like this one to be able to make decisions on what’s best for their citizens and businesses, without those policies being dictated in a one-size-fits-all way from powers higher up the political ladder.
“Some of our challenges and frustrations have been that not only has (the re-opening of the economy) been too slow, it’s been disproportionate,” said Keck. “We still don’t have child care open for our working families here on Main Street, and it’s frustrating when working class Kentuckians want to get back to work and they can’t, because they don’t have anywhere to safely send their kids.”
Cavuto offered the argument that re-opening too quickly could cause a spike on COVID-19 infections, but Keck said he wants to focus on “risk mitigation,” and has pushed for a “strategic and safe” plan for re-opening the economy.
Kentucky was one of the only states in America, maybe the only (state), that closed chiropractic care,” said Keck. “We were having trouble going to an optometrist and things like that don’t line up with common sense that most Kentuckians are asking for, and other people in our community were happy when that needle was moved up a little bit.”
The mayor said he hasn’t heard from Gov. Steve Beshear on the plans he’s put forth as of yet, but “I know they’re listening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.