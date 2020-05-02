Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is submitting a reopening plan that urges state government to look into allowing restaurants and childcare as part of Governor Andy Beshear’s Phase 1.
“While I am thrilled for our churches and the sectors of our economy that are included in Phase 1, childcare centers and restaurants are notably absent,” Keck said.
Governor Beshear’s plan is to roll out the reopening of businesses in different phases, with phase one happening over the course of two weeks.
On May 11, businesses like non-essential manufacturing, construction, car dealerships, professional services at 50 percent capacity, and pet grooming businesses will be allowed.
On May 20, churches and non-essential retail stores can open, and on May 25 barbers, salons and similar services will be allowed.
However, not named in Phase 1 was restaurants or daycare centers. Restaurants were left out because of the governor’s requirement that customers must wear masks while within a business, and Beshear called being able to eat with a mask problematic.
Daycares and summer camps were also left out.
“We can’t do any of this at all if we open daycare right now. If we open a daycare right now, we would see a spike that would ultimately set us back,” Beshear said.
Mayor Keck, though, says he has gotten a lot of feedback suggesting that getting people back to work is difficult without the child care to go along with it.
“How can we expect our economy to rebound, even slightly, if we’re not giving our employers and employees the tools they need to be successful?” he asked. “If employees cannot work because they have nowhere to take their children, our people, and our economy will continue to suffer.”
Likewise, Keck called the opening of in-person restaurant service just as important as retail stores.
While there are undoubtedly additional health considerations for this industry — how to handle seating, sanitation, utensils and other shared touch points — restaurants in Somerset have been creating thorough and detailed plans to handle this since March, Keck said.
Keck outlined a plan in which he feels that both childcare and restaurants would be able to become a part of Phase 1, which includes rules like only opening childcare centers to families who are returning to work during Phase 1; adopting and enhancing guidelines already in place at childcare centers, including enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) usage and sanitation requirements, the number of children allowed and temperature checks; and detailed physical, PPE, hygiene, sanitation and shareable touchpoint requirements for restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said he supported Keck’s plan in both areas, showing sympathy for both sides of the reopening argument.
“We are dealing with a very delicate issue all the way around,” Kelley said. “How do you balance the protection of lives from the spread of a pandemic virus with the protection of lives from increased suicide, depression, domestic violence, bankruptcy, and other negative consequences of this global quarantine?
“In our county (and region), we have done an excellent job of staying safe and healthy, and therefore keeping the curve flat. We definitely have vastly different demographic and geographic conditions from metropolitan areas, where the major outbreaks seem to be occurring.
“I believe the time is right for us, at least in our region, to begin the transition out of quarantine, and back to a safe and thoughtful operation of many of our businesses, restaurants and retail stores. To do so, the need for childcare will definitely be needed simultaneously. So the mayors in Pulaski County and I have been discussing how best to move forward. Mayor Keck’s proposal to the Governor is something I support as a needed service for many people in our community.
“I understand we move forward with risk, but in my opinion the risk of inaction and living in fear has greater long-term risk for us. I would ask that everyone please continue to be cautious and be considerate of others as we try to get back to living productive lives again.” Kelley said.
He added that throughout the dialogue on reopening businesses, Governor Beshear has been asking from input from local elected officials. When asked if he thought the governor would listen to proposals such as the one being presented by Keck, Kelley said, "I would certainly hope so."
